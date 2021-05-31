EASTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was hurt and two dogs died when a fire tore through a home in Easton on Sunday night.
Firefighters and police said they received a 911 call just after 8 p.m. from a home on Northwood Drive.
When they arrived, they said they saw flames coming from the side of the home.
The Long Hill, Stepney, Fairfield, Monroe, Weston, Botsford and Redding Ridge departments were called in for mutual aid.
The fire was brought under control around 8:50 p.m.
Firefighters said the home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.
The woman in the home needed to be brought to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
A veterinarian also responded to the scene for the dogs. The vet pronounced them dead on the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
