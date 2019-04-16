NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Dixwell Avenue in New Haven.
A portion of the road is closed.
According to New Haven police, Hamden police began investigating a possible armed street robbery in Hamden around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers located a suspect vehicle in the area of Argyle Street and Dixwell Avenue in New Haven.
They said they made contact with the occupants of the vehicle. During the encounter, shots were fired by police.
A female occupant suffered a non-life-threatening bullet wound and is being treated at a local hospital.
No members of the New Haven Police Department were involved, officers said.
A male was arrested on the scene in connection with what happened. His identity and charges were not released.
Troopers called the scene "active" but said there was no threat to the public.
The crime scene in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Argyle Street is expected to be congested due to the investigation. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
Why is it that they make more of a fuss when an officer shoots a criminal than when a criminal shoots an officer or a little child gets caught in the crossfire, as in Chicago,where 30-40 young people are gunned down by their own neighbors weekly?
