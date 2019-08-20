VERNON, CT (WFSB) - One woman is in critical condition and another was injured after a stabbing in Vernon on Tuesday.
Police said the stabbing happened on Bellevue Avenue.
The woman was stabbed in the leg, and was taken to Hartford Hospital where she is in critical condition.
Another woman was also stabbed, but police have not said the extent of her injuries.
The altercation took place in the middle of the street around 10 a.m.
"My daughter called me at about quarter after ten in a panic, saying someone was stabbed outside our house. As a parent, of course I flew home," said Michelle Theriault.
Police said they believe they have all of the involved parties.
"We believed that we have identified all of the parties involved in this incident. We are still conducting interviews, talking to people to determine exactly what happened," said Lt. William Meier, Vernon Police Department.
Anyone with information should contact police.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
