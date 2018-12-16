West Hartford Police said a woman in her 80s was struck and killed by a car on Park Rd. on Sunday evening.
Crews are responding to the collision which took place in the area of 165 Park Rd. on Sunday at 8:01 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital where police said she passed.
Police said the woman was in her 80s, but her exact age and identity have not yet been released.
Police said the driver who struck the woman remained on scene and is cooperating with police.
Emergency responders remain on scene.
There is no word on the presence or the extent of injuries.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.