PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car in Plainfield Friday evening.
Plainfield Police said a woman in a motorized wheelchair was on Lathrop Road when she was hit by a car.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. when a car driven by Edward Skinner took a right hand turn off the exit 28 off ramp and hit the pedestrian/
The woman was attempting to cross the roadway when she was hit.
Police said the woman was brought to Backus Hospital for treatment of possible minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
