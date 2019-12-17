MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman was struck by a car in Meriden Tuesday evening.
Police said it happened at the intersection of East Main Street by Cottage Street.
The 57-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with head and neck injuries. She's listed as being in serious condition.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The crash remains under investigation.
