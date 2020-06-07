NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating following a shooting early Sunday morning.
According to New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff, first responders were called to a report of a person shot at a residence on Bouchnet Lane near Eastern Street around 1:00 a.m.
Arriving officers located a 49-year-old New Haven woman that had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her wrist and a grazed gunshot wound to the side of her torso.
It is believed that a gunman had fired at the victim and other members of her family that were out on the residence's porch.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
