EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A woman was injured after the car she was driving crashed into a building in East Haven Tuesday morning.
It happened in the area of Hemingway Avenue and Short Beach Road.
According to police, the vehicle crossed over Hemingway Avenue from the Dunkin Donuts parking lot and hit an unoccupied building on Coe Avenue.
The female driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Due to the extent of the damage to the building, the East Haven Building Inspector responded to the scene before the vehicle was removed from the building.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact East Haven police.
