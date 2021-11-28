HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Around 9:00 p.m., on Saturday, Hamden Police Officers responded to
Manila Avenue and Oregon Avenue on the reports of shots fired.
While investigating, police learned that a car was struck by gunfire and an 18-year-old female was grazed.
Ballistic evidence was recovered at the crime scene.
The preliminary investigation found that an occupant of the struck vehicle was the apparent target of the shooting.
The shooting remains an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Nutcher of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-287-4812.
Any information provided can remain confidential.
