HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was injured during a drive-by shooting over the long holiday weekend.

It happened around 7:10 Monday evening on Nelson Street.

Police say a woman in her forties had been shot once and was alert and conscious when officers arrived on scene.

She was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

It's unclear at this point if the woman was the intended target.

Police continue to investigate.

