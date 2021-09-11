HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating after a woman was shot Friday night.
Just after 11 p.m., police were called to the area of Sisson Avenue at Capitol Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers later determined that the shooting happened in the area of 43 Hazel St.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
