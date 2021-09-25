HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was injured after being shot in Hartford Saturday.
It happened around 12:25 in the morning in the area of Evergreen Avenue.
Police had initially responded to the area after being alerted to a Shot Spotter activation.
A woman in her twenties was found suffering from several gunshot wounds.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.