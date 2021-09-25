Hartford Police Generic

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was injured after being shot in Hartford Saturday.

It happened around 12:25 in the morning in the area of Evergreen Avenue.

Police had initially responded to the area after being alerted to a Shot Spotter activation.

A woman in her twenties was found suffering from several gunshot wounds.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

