HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman is expected to be okay after being shot over the weekend in Hartford.
According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, police responded to the Sevyn Jreams Studio, located at 3281 Main Street, sometime on Saturday after being notified that a person had been shot.
Officers were also alerted to numerous ShotSpotter activations in the area around that time, with eleven shots being fired at 3281 Main Street and eleven total rounds that had been fired at 37 Tower Avenue.
Lt. Boisvert says that officers found about 200 people frantically leaving the front entrance and the parking lot area of Sevyn Jreams Studio when they arrived on scene.
Officers from other divisions responded as well to help control the, what was described as, chaotic scene.
A woman was found suffering from a non life threatening gunshot wound.
She was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for her injury.
No other injuries were reported.
Police have not made any arrests as of yet in connection to the incident.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
