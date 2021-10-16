NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A woman is expected to be okay after she was injured while being robbed.
It happened Friday around 7 p.m. in the Rite Aid parking lot.
The suspect knocked the woman to the ground and took off with her purse and car.
Police say she suffered minor injuries.
The person police are looking for was described as a 5'6" black man with a medium build.
Investigators noted the suspect is driving a grey 2011 Subaru Legacy with Connecticut plates AC45705.
