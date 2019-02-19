BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Massachusetts woman is looking for help from residents in Connecticut after she lost her engagement ring and wedding band at a local rest stop.
Kimberly Reggiannini posted a photo on the Channel 3 Facebook page on Monday, saying she believes she lost her rings on Sunday at the rest stop along I-95 north in Branford.
The rest stop is located between exits 53 and 54.
Reggiannini said she believes her rings came off near pump #5, and she went back to the spot two hours later and the rings were not located.
A reward is being offered for the return of the rings.
