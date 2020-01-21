VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A woman has died after being struck by a car in Vernon Tuesday night.
Police said a woman was hit by a car on Talcottville Road around 9:30 p.m.
Police have not released the identity or age of the victim.
The vehicle remained on the scene and police are interviewing the driver.
Route 83 will be closed for the investigation.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
