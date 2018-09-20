ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - A woman died after being pinned between a car and a tree in Andover on Thursday.
State Police said they responded to East Street in Andover around 12:41 p.m. for the report of a woman unconscious.
Police said they found Florence Caillard, 59, of Willimantic, on the scene.
According to police, Calliard was a care giver for an elderly man who resided on East Street.
Upon investigation, it was determined that Calliard got out of her manual car and failed to set the emergency brake.
Calliard walked around to the passenger's side of the car when the car began rolling backwards due to the slope of the driveway.
She became pinned between the open door and a tree, and died as a result of her injuries.
State Police are continuing their investigation.
