A woman is dead after state police said she was struck by two cars on Route 72 in New Britain on Saturday evening.
Troopers from the Troop H barracks in Hartford said 54-year-old, New Britain resident, Ana Arroyo was struck and killed by two cars on Route 27 Westbound near the Route 9 Northbound off ramp just after 7 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the incident report, a driver operating a 2011 Toyota Sienna and another driver, with three others in the car, operating a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS both struck Arroyo.
Arroyo was pronounced dead on scene, troopers said.
State Police closed Route 72 for hours as they said they interviewed several drivers who remained on scene in the area.
Those with information or those who witnessed the crash are asked to contact Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
