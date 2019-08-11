PLAINVILLE (WFSB) - A woman was killed after her vehicle crashed over a cliff in Plainville Sunday on Ledge Road.
According to fire officials, first-responders received a call Sunday afternoon reporting the rollover crash.
Firefighters began an extrication procedure from behind a house on Pickney Avenue. The house abuts a wooded area and Ledge Road is on the other side of he area, where the crash occurred.
Officials do not know how long the woman was trapped in her vehicle upside down after the crash.
The terrain is steep, and emergency workers had to use caution when getting to the scene.
"Everybody roped up and belted in and went down the side of the mountain hoping to rescue somebody and it didn’t go that way," Fire Chief Kevin Toner said Sunday.
We’re told the woman drove through the guardrail about a few hundred feet down.
Authorities haven’t released her identity.
