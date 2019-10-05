SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed in a crash on Southford Road in Southbury Friday, said State Police.
Police said one vehicle was traveling south on Southford Road and another was traveling north. The vehicles then collided.
Officials say Pamela Sheehan, 37, of Newtown, was killed in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Critelli of the Southbury Police Department.
