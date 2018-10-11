WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury identified a woman who was shot and killed overnight.
They said 30-year-old Fransua Guzman was one of two women shot.
Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Walnut Avenue.
The identity of the woman who was hurt has not been released.
There's also no word on that victim's condition.
