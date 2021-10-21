Woman killed by CT Transit bus in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating after a CT Transit hit and killed a 40 year-old woman between Orange Street and Chapel Street.
As of 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, the victim was still under the bus, around four hours after the incident occurred.
A witness said the bus driver slammed on the breaks, and was hysterical when they got off the bus.
A spokesperson with CT Transit said they are cooperating with local law enforcement with the investigation.
Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).
