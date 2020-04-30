MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A woman has died after being attacked by a neighbor with a hammer in Manchester.
Police said on April 23 around 7:17 a.m., officers responded to the report of a woman lying on the ground outside of 619 Hartford Road.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located 73-year-old Andrea Mazzoli. Mazzoli was brought to the St. Francis Hospital and died on April 28 from her injuries sustained in the assault.
During the investigation, police said Mazzoli’s injuries were consistent with being struck with a hammer. Surveillance footage was obtained, revealing a resident of the building was walking in the hallway near where Mazzoli was located earlier in the morning.
Officers determined the resident as 72-year-old Dalas Elder, who resided in an apartment near where Mazzoli was located by police.
Police said Elder interfered with officers and she was ultimately found with a hammer inside her home.
Elder was placed under arrest and charged with first-degree assault, assault of an elderly person, tampering with evidence and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Manchester police said additional charges are pending.
She was held on a $1.25 million bond and was scheduled to appear in court on April 24.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Mazzoli’s cause of death to be complications of blunt impact injuries to the head and the death was ruled a homicide.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact Manchester Police at 860-645-5500.
