BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A woman succumbed to injuries after a shooting on Halloween night in Bridgeport.
Police said the 41-year-old victim and a 28-year-old man were struck after shots were fired in front of 848 Maplewood Ave. around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Both the woman and the man were transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center.
The woman died shortly after arrival, police said.
The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and remained in surgery as of Thursday morning.
Detectives continue to process the crime scene on Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police.
