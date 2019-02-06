BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A woman is dead after being struck by a bullet in Bridgeport.
Police said the 37-year-old victim was hit on the second floor of a home on Williams Street on Tuesday around 7:45 p.m.
The woman was hit in the torso.
Police said the bullet appeared to have gone through a window.
Officers tried to perform CPR on the victim when they arrived.
She was transported to Bridgeport Hospital. However, she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Detectives processed the crime scene and interviewed witnesses.
They are unsure if the victim was the intended target.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police.
