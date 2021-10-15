HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed and dozens of other people were forced from their homes when a fire ripped through a unit at a massive apartment complex in Hamden.
The Hamden Fire Department identified the victim as 56-year-old Cherie Adamczyk.
The three-alarm fire broke out at the building on Kaye Vue Drive in the Kaye Vue Plaza shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Officials said mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns because of how quickly the fire grew.
Adamczyk was pulled by firefighters from the top floor of the building but was later pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital from smoke inhalation.
Everyone else was able to safely evacuate from the building, including a 21-year-old man who needed to be rescued from a third floor apartment. He too was treated for smoke inhalation, but is expected to be ok.
The fire was contained to one apartment on the third floor and the roof area of the building.
Officials said nearly 40 people were displaced. The Red Cross was called in to assist them.
"Our partners at Red Cross and our team are doing intake with the residents," said Chief Gary Merwede, Hamden Fire Department. "Hamden community services are also here so we can talk directly to the residents. The lower floors will receive some water damage, but we do have a building official going through this apartment as we speak."
Nine units were deemed uninhabitable due to fire, smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Crews from Bethany, New Haven, North Branford and North Haven provided the mutual aid and station coverage.
