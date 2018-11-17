HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- A Hartford woman was killed in a car crash in Hartford on Friday night.
Hartford Police Department Lt. Paul Cicero told Channel 3 that 47-year-old Hartford resident, Yolanda Santiago was the victim in the deadly crash.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around midnight at the intersection of Main Street and Mather Street.
Two others are currently being treated at the Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection was blocked for hours as crews cleared the scene.
Police are taking several factors into account as they investigate, including the condition of the road, speed, distracted driving, and if drugs and alcohol were a factor.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
