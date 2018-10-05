NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police said a 27-year-old woman was killed in a crash on I-91 in New Haven overnight.
The crash happened near Exit 8 around 12:45 a.m., on the northbound side.
Police identified the woman as Katherine Gavidia, of Hamden.
The highway was closed for over five hours, but has since reopened.
Traffic was being temporarily diverted to State Street.
