FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into two separate crashes that happened on I-84 in Farmington Tuesday night.
The initial crash happened on the westbound side around 7 p.m. and involved multiple cars.
The LifeStar emergency helicopter was initially requested, but later canceled.
At least two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. State police said at least one of those people sustained serious injuries.
State police say Nia Mcdougald, 20, of Windsor, was transported to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
As the investigation went on into the evening hours, a state police cruiser that was pulled over at the crash site over on the eastbound side of I-84 was struck by another driver.
State police noted that the trooper was not in their cruiser at the time of the crash and that the driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
Part of I-84 West was shut down between exits 38 and 37 for most of the evening. It later reopened after midnight.
I-84 east was also closed between Exits 37 and 39 briefly, but partially reopened to alleviate some of the traffic congestion. I-84 east fully reopened around 10:40 p.m.
The highway completely cleared around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
State police continue to investigate and additional information is expected to be released at a later time.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact State Police Trooper Dos Santos at 860-534-1000 or by email at carlos.dosSantos@ct.gov.
