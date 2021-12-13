FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed in a crash on I-84 west near exit 39 in Farmington.
State police identified the victim as Daisha Moesha Lewis, 25, of Hartford. She was a passenger in one of the involved vehicles.
The driver of the car Lewis was in had been traveling lost control and hit a pickup truck on the driver’s side.
The driver then hit the metal beam guide rail and continued through it to the grass median. The vehicle ended up on its side there.
The driver of the pickup was able to come to a stop in the shoulder.
According to state police, the pickup truck driver refused medical treatment and reported no pain.
The driver of the car complained of minor injuries and was sent to the hospital for evaluation according to police. That person's passenger, identified as Lewis, suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital where she later died.
This crash remains under investigation.
Troopers asked any witnesses to contact state police at 860-534-1098. They also asked if anyone with dashcam video of the incident contact them.
