NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Haven died and a man was seriously hurt in a crash that happened on the Q Bridge in New Haven.
State police identified the victim as 42-year-old Yolanda Ecton.
Troopers said Ecton was traveling along Interstate 95 south just south of entrance 50 on Sunday around 6 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a concrete barrier in the median.
Her vehicle then collided with a concrete barrier in the right shoulder.
Ecton was pronounced dead at the scene.
She had a passenger in the vehicle with her who suffered a suspected serious injury, troopers said.
He was transported to a hospital, but his injury was considered non-life-threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
