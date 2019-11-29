PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed in a crash on Route 72 in Plainville Thursday night, said state police.
Police say they were called to a crash on Route 72 eastbound near the intersection of Forrestville Avenue around 6:48 p.m.
Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle suffered heavy damage to the front end and the other suffered moderate damage along the right side.
Police say Waleska Otero, 26, of Bristol, was killed in the crash. She was pronounced deceased at New Britain Hospital.
Anyone that saw the crash is asked to call Trooper Valente of Troop H at 860-534-1000 Ext. 1062.
