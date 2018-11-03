THOMASTON, CT (WFSB)- A woman is dead after a single car crash on Route 8 southbound in Thomaston near Exit 41, police said.
Police said 28-year-old, Bethany resident Cassandra Bigos was killed with the car she was driving, a 1996 black Oldsmobile Cutlass veered off the road and struck a wire rope guardrail, continued down the embankment, struck a tree and then caught on fire.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. this morning. The road was closed for several hours and re-opened around 12:30 p.m.
Bigos was pronounced dead at Waterbury Hospital.
