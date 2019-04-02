DANIELSON, CT (WFSB) - State police identified a woman who was killed in a Danielson house fire last week.
Troopers identified her as 27-year-old Kaliegh Rockwood of Webster, MA.
Crews battled the fire that impacted two homes in Danielson on March 28.
The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on Main Street.
Main Street was closed at Water Street.
Two buildings were affected by the fire.
Extensive damage was reported to one of them. A Channel 3 saw a collapsed roof.
Danielson's deputy fire chief said the fire started in one building and spread to the other.
Two people were able to escape from the second building.
Rockwood was found inside the first one.
No other injuries were reported.
Fire departments from Danielson, South Killingly, Williamsville, Dayville, Attawaugan, Atwood Hose, Moosup and Mortlake all responded, along with KB Ambulance.
Local and state investigators were on the scene.
They are still looking for the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.