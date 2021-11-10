ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A woman is dead in what Ansonia police described as a domestic violence incident.
It happened inside a home on Root Avenue during the daytime hours of Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Ansonia Police said they plan to release more information about what happened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators said they found a severely injured woman inside the house when they first arrived on the scene.
The woman was then sent to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
A man in the house was arrested for his involvement. Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide.
Once the families are notified, police said they will release the names of the suspect and victim.
The state crime lab was on the scene until early the next morning. Officers were seen going in and out of the house.
Police are urging anyone who may be in a relationship where domestic violence is present to contact local authorities. Help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services in the valley can be reached at 203-736-9944, 203-789-8104 or 1-888-774-2900. People can also reach out here.
Statewide domestic violence help can be found here, or text/call (888) 774-2900.
