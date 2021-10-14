WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed in a Thursday morning fire in Watertown.
The victim was only identified as a woman in her 50s.
Fire Chief David Bromley said crews were called to 314 Buckingham St. a little before 8 a.m.
They have been on the scene ever since.
When they arrived, they said they saw heavy smoke in a first floor bedroom area.
Within 10 minutes of being on the scene, the victim was found dead in the bedroom.
Bromley said the victim's husband was at work when the fire broke out.
There's no word on a cause.
