FRANKLIN, CT (WFSB) - A woman is dead following a head-on collision with an ambulance on Route 32 in Franklin.
State police identified the victim as 49-year-old Dawn Brett of Willimantic.
The road was closed overnight, but has since reopened.
The crash happened by Pleasant Hill Road around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one being the ambulance.
Troopers said the ambulance was traveling north on Route 32 while Brett traveled south. Both vehicles collided.
Franklin fire officials said that there were three people in the two vehicles.
Channel 3 learned that the ambulance crew was not seriously hurt and worked to help care for Brett on the scene. Still, they were transported to Backus Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Investigators worked through the night to recreate the scene and process evidence.
A cause for the crash has not yet been determined.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-465-5400, extension 4001.
