GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A woman from Colchester was killed in a crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury on Monday night.
State police identified the victim as 58-year-old Marie Mathieu.
Troopers said Mathieu's Toyota Camry was in the shoulder of Route 2 westbound at the top of the exit 9 on-ramp.
Around 5:30 p.m., her car was struck by a man driving a Mercedes-Benz MI350.
The Camry was pushed into the ride side metal beam guide rail.
The driver of the Benz refused medical attention.
Mathieu, however, was brought to a hospital with serious injuries. She succumbed to the injuries a short time later, troopers said.
As of Tuesday morning, no charges were filed.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.
(1) comment
Wouldn't have happened if they didn't ban vehicles. BAN VEHICLES NOW!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.