GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after an 84-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday.
It happened in the 400-block of Griswold Street, just after noon.
Police said they believe the woman, who hasn't yet been identified, was out getting her mail when she was hit.
The car involved never stopped.
Someone driving by saw the woman in the road and called 9-1-1.
Griswold Street was closed between Candlewood Road and Spring Street Extension while police investigated.
Anyone with information should call Glastonbury police at 860-633-8301.
