GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed in a crash in Guilford on Monday afternoon.
Police identified the victim as 72-year-old Elizabeth Colloty of Guilford.
Part of Boston Post Road in Guilford was closed for the crash.
Police said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, in the area of 2600 Boston Post Rd.
Colloty was originally reported as having suffered serious injuries.
However, she died as a result of her injuries.
A second driver suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guilfordp olice at 203-453-8061.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.