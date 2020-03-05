MIDDLETOWN (WFSB) - Police in Middletown are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night.
According to police, the victim, identified as 41-year-old Brooke Rich of Middletown, was struck in the area of High and Washington streets around 9 p.m.
Police said the driver fled the scene.
They have a vehicle of interest.
Officers are looking for a dark-colored four-door sedan driven by a white male. The car is believed to have heavy front-end damage.
No description of the suspect was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4061.
Stay with eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.