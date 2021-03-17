NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A dispute between three women led to one death and another woman hurt outside of a corner store in New Haven on Tuesday night.
According to police, the 28-year-old woman was shot near the intersection of Legion Avenue and Auburn Street.
They arrested 32-year-old Brianna Triplett of West Haven in connection with the crime.
Officers found the first victim near a parked car around 10:15 p.m. and detained Triplett at the scene.
A short time later, police said a second gunshot victim was found on nearby Sylvan Avenue.
The victims of both shootings were transported to the hospital. However, the first woman died.
The second victim was shot in the hand. Her injuries were non-life-threatening.
Triplett was charged with first-degree assault and held on a $1 million bond. She was arraigned in court on Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
