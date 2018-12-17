WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in West Haven that happened late Sunday night.
According to police, they responded to 530 Boston Post Rd. around 11 p.m.
They said the crash involved a male who was driving a Volkswagen and the woman who was behind the wheel of a Ford Tempo.
They were driving on opposite sides of the road when they struck each other, head-on. Investigators have yet to determine who crossed the center yellow line or why.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital.
The man was said to be in stable condition; however, the woman was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived.
The identities of the drivers have not yet been released.
The Boston Post Road was closed for a brief time overnight, but has since reopened to traffic.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact West Haven police at 203-937-3925.
