MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Meriden.
According to Meriden Police Sgt. Stanley Zajac, a white larger-style box truck struck a woman in the area of 2014 North Broad Street around 11:10 and took off.
Officers found the woman, later identified as 53-year-old Cynthia Daigle of Meriden, laying in the roadway next to the entrance of the State Fire Academy and suffering from a severe head injury.
Daigle was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Sgt. Zajac says the box truck has the word 'BUDGET' written in blue lettering on its side and is missing the mirror glass on the lower passenger rear view mirror.
The vehicle was last seen heading south on the Berlin Turnpike.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Golden or Sgt. Zajac at 203-630-6291.
