NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) – A woman was killed in a Tuesday night crash in Norfolk.
State police identified the victim as 65-year-old Susan Hancock of Riverton, CT.
It happened on Route 44 in Norfolk. It was closed but has since reopened.
The crash happened near Route 182 by George’s Garage. Hancock's vehicle collided with another.
At the time, state police said Hancock suffered life-threatening injuries.
She was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where she died.
The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The roads were tremendously slick and ice-covered at the time, according to the Norfolk PIO Jon Barbagallo.
Barbagallo urged drivers to use caution.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact state police at 860-626-1820.
Check traffic updates here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.