TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A woman died from injuries suffered during a crash last week in Torrington.
Police identified her as 45-year-old Nancy Low of Goshen.
The crash closed part of Route 4, also known as Goshen Road, on Nov. 20.
It was first reported around 1 p.m. that day, in the area of University Drive.
According to police initially, three people were hurt in the two-car head-on crash.
A female driver and male occupant of one car were brought to Waterbury Hospital for their injuries.
Another female driver of the other car was brought to Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury for serious injuries. She was reported in critical, but stable condition.
However, the crash has since turned deadly, police said.
Low was driving a Toyota RAV4 at the time.
No charges have been filed.
The names of the other people involved in the crash have not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Torrington police.
