WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A woman died as a result of a condominium fire in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.
According to firefighters, they were called to 32 Manville St. for the fire just before 7 a.m.
They found an adult female inside one of the involved units.
She was removed and the fire was extinguished.
However, a paramedic pronounced the woman dead on the scene.
Detectives and a forensic unit responded to the condo. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was also called.
The identity of the woman has not been released.
There's no word on the fire's cause.
