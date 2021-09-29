WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A woman whose truck was hit by an SUV that was speeding off the highway in Waterbury Monday night has died.
The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of the Route 8 north off ramp, at exit 35, and East Aurora Street.
Police said a Ford Explorer was speeding off the ramp toward the intersection and disobeyed the red traffic light.
It ended up hitting a Mazda pick-up truck, causing the truck to flip over several times.
The truck then hit a red Lexus sedan, which then ended up hitting a nearby ambulance.
Police said the male driver of the Ford Explorer and a female passenger fled the scene before officers arrived.
The driver of the pick-up truck, identified as 58-year-old Jacqueline Sheppard of Waterbury, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
A passenger in the truck sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Lexus was not injured.
Police said the occupants inside the ambulance sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the two people who fled the scene, or witness the crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 7551234.
