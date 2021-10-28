OLD SAYBROOK. CT (WFSB) - Jessica Maloney and Thomas Kaczmarski were arrested on Oct. 28 after an incident in Old Saybrook.
A 911 caller reported to police that an adult woman was attempting to shop-lift.
When she was confronted by security, Maloney pulled out a taser and shot it in the direction of the employees.
She then got into a waiting car and fled. An adult male, Kaczmarski, was driving the car.
Old Saybrook Officers attempted to stop the car at Route One and Ingham Hill Road, but it did not stop.
They pursued the car all the way to Cromwell. Kaczmarski tried to flee on foot, but was caught. Maloney was taken from the car and arrested.
Maloney was charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery in the First Degree, Threatening in the Second Degree, Larceny in the Sixth Degree, Larceny by Possession, Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia, and Interfering with a Police Officer. She is being held on $250,000 bond.
She also had outstanding warrants for Criminal Impersonation, Interfering with Police, Operating A Motor Vehicle While Under Suspension, Disobeying an Officer’s Signal, and Violation of Probation.
Kaczmarski as charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Drugs or Both, Drinking While Driving, Throwing Items While Driving (at Police Officers), Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Sixth Degree, Interfering with a Police Officer, Possession of Narcotics, and Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia. Kaczmarski is being held on a $150,000 Bond.
