HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police are investigating two separate shootings on Monday morning.
They said one was on Westland Street.
The other was on Heath Street.
Channel 3 was told that one person was injured at each scene.
The first happened in the area of 214 Westland St. just after 11:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said they were alerted by a Shotspotter system activation.
When they arrived, they immediately found the crime scene.
While they were there, police learned that a 19-year-old woman was driven to the hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the back.
The second shooting happened in the area of 24 Heath St. around 2:15 a.m. on Monday.
Police said they arrived to find a male victim suffering to a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the groin. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
There's no word on suspects in either case.
You go Hartford . Don't let New Haven out do you. The case of the missing testicules. Oh where oh where is the now exgirlfriend.
